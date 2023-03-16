Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 9,339 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 0.2 %

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,068,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,366,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.