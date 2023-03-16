Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 9,339 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,068,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,366,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

