Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 9,339 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
