Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:SLF opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.