Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sun Life Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $6,345,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.