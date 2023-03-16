Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 17th.
Super League Gaming Stock Up 24.7 %
SLGG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 87,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Super League Gaming from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Super League Gaming Company Profile
Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.
