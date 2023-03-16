Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Up 5.8%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 6,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
