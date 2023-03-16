sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $40.23 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $10.19 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00404322 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.69 or 0.27329514 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 40,090,940 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

