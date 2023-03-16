Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE XYL opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

