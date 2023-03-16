Sycomore Asset Management Buys 10,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blackbaud accounts for 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.18% of Blackbaud worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 28.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

