Sycomore Asset Management Has $2.23 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $370.31 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.22 and its 200-day moving average is $363.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.