Sycomore Asset Management Has $2.88 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $626.04 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

