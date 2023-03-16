Sycomore Asset Management Has $6.66 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.48% of Stride worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. FMR LLC increased its position in Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stride by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 28.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stride by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

Stride stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

