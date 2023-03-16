Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $50,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,716,863 shares of company stock valued at $215,780,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

