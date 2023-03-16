Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 16,322 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 303,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,336. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

