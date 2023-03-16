Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

PM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,448. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

