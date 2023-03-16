Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 5,218 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.30. 101,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,726. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

