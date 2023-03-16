Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

