Symmetry Partners LLC Has $26.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,092 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

