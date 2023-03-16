Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

CB stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.70. 257,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

