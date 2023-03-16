Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $40,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.33. 312,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,362. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $78.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

