Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 38,622 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,622 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $50,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,207,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,283,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,274,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,187,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $31.94. 45,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,274. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.