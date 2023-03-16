Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th.

Synlogic Stock Performance

SYBX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 124,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,825. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.