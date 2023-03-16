Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

SNPS stock opened at $366.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.40.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

