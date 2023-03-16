Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

