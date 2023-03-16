Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TAIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
