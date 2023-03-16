Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 2.5 %

TAIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

