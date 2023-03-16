TD Securities Raises Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$16.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aecon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEGXF remained flat at $9.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

