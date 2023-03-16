TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,889,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

