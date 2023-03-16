Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $750.30 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $750.30 million and $65.61 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005424 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003615 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,508,831,177 coins and its circulating supply is 5,909,296,333,307 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.