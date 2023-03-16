Terra Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00005440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $329.71 million and approximately $39.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 234,880,798 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

