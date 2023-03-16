TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 199.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 2,678,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

In other TETRA Technologies news, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Sanderson purchased 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $204,040. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

