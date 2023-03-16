Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Down 1.7%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 68,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 62,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

About Texas Mineral Resources

(Get Rating)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.

