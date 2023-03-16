Tezos 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.04 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $30.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005440 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 952,175,333 coins and its circulating supply is 930,895,131 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

