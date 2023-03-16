Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.71 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00004763 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $31.71 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 952,111,604 coins and its circulating supply is 930,831,403 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

