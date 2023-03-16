The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $27.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $21.96 on Thursday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 848.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AZEK by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 919,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in AZEK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

