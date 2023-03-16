The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.49. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

