The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 177,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $9,404,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

