The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Update

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATO. TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cato in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Price Performance

Cato stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 32,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,407. Cato has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cato

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -425.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cato by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cato by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cato by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cato by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.