The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

