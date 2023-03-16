The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

