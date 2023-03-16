The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.76. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $293.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.