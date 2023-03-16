The SimplyBiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of The SimplyBiz Group plc (LON:SBIZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.38). 15,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 126,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195. The company has a market cap of £188.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.49.

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

