The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

