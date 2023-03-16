The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Lessened by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Western Union comprises about 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

