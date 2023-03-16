Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $542.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.04. The company has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

