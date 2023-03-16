Thomas Hill Acquires 83,339 Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) insider Thomas Hill purchased 83,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,667.12 ($8,125.68).

On Monday, February 27th, Thomas Hill bought 48,560 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £3,399.20 ($4,142.84).

Shares of LON:HUM opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.72. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.92.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

