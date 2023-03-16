Thomas J. Smach Buys 3,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.