Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $99,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total value of $1,664,535.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,093.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,535.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,093.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $709.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

