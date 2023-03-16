Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

General Motors Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $34.33 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.