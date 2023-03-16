Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.2 %

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.