Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 265,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17,666.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

