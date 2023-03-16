Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVY opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

