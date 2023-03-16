Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Amplify Energy worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 74.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Amplify Energy Stock Performance
AMPY opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.43. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.
Insider Activity
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
